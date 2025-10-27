Zohran Mamdani gets boost from Bernie Sanders and AOC at NYC rally as early voting begins

New York, New York - New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani was boosted by Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and more at a get-out-the-vote rally Sunday as he closes in on the city's top job.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (c.) holds hands with Senator Bernie Sanders (l.) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the end of a campaign rally at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on October 26, 2025. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke ahead of Mamdani, now the race's frontrunner and a standard bearer with them on the Democratic Party's left.

Sunday's rally at a Queens stadium came after early voting in the city of 8.5 million began the day before, with Election Day scheduled for November 4 and the new mayor taking office in the New Year.

Ocasio-Cortez, whose congressional district contains portions of Queens, said that on Election Day "we will send a loud message to President Donald Trump that his authoritarianism is no good here," sparking chants of "AOC."

Sanders, of Vermont, said, "People all over the world are paying attention to what will happen here on Tuesday."

"These are not normal times... this election takes place at a time when we have a president who has given a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the top 1%," he said. "Donald Trump is paying attention to this election."

"She's there for working people," Mamdani said of AOC, after struggling with a defective teleprompter. "The senator (Sanders) dared to stand alone for so long. I speak the language of Democratic socialism only because he spoke it first."

The latest citywide poll by Victory Insights showed Mamdani at 47% support, followed by former governor Andrew Cuomo – who lost the Democratic primary but is running as an independent – at 29%. Republican Curtis Sliwa trails at 16%.

Starbucks worker Kai Fritz told AFP he was attending the rally "because I know New York is not for sale."

"This is a broken system but we are fighting back."