Mamdani revokes orders issued by Eric Adams after indictment in first move as mayor

New York, New York - In his first move as Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani has revoked the executive orders issued by his predecessor Eric Adams after he was indicted on corruption charges.

On Thursday, Mamdani issued his first executive order, which revoked all orders issued by Adams on or after September 26, 2024 – the day he was hit with fraud and bribery charges.

When asked about the move by the New York Daily News just hours after his inauguration, Mamdani argued that the revoked orders were "against the interests of working-class people and what they need from their mayor."

In a press release, his office further explained the move ensures "a fresh start for the incoming administration."

Adams was accused of taking illegal bribes and donations from Turkish government operatives in exchange for political favors.

He managed to evade charges after President Donald Trump gave him a pardon and had the case dropped.

He then attempted to run against Mamdani for re-election, but dropped out of the race after only managing to poll in the single digits.