New York Mayor Eric Adams gets big helping hand from DOJ after cozying up to Trump

New York, New York - The US Justice Department on Monday ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams after his reconciliation with President Donald Trump .

The Trump's administration's Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors to drop Mayor Eric Adams' (l.) case on Monday. © Collage: REUTERS

The first sitting New York mayor to be criminally indicted, Adams in September pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and bribery, and rejected calls for his resignation.

The Democratic mayor had railed about supposedly being punished for his criticism of former President Joe Biden's immigration policies. In recent weeks, he has cozied up to Trump's associates and stepped his anti-immigrant rhetoric.

In a memo from the Justice Department, acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove – a former Trump lawyer – told the acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York to drop the charges.

"You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in United States v. Adams," said the memo, obtained and published by The New York Times.

Bove's memo said the timing of the charges and the investigation had "improperly interfered" with Adam's 2025 mayoral campaign.

"The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams' ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime," Bove added.