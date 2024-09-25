New York City Mayor Eric Adams hit with historic federal indictment!
New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges, US media reported Wednesday, following multiple probes into alleged corruption.
The exact charges in the sealed indictment were not yet clear, according to the New York Times, which added that Adams is now the first sitting New York mayor to face such charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
