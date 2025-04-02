Eric Adams fraud case dismissed "with prejudice" in dig at Trump administration

New York, New York - The judge overseeing New York City Mayor Eric Adams' fraud trial has dismissed the case, but made sure President Donald Trump 's administration can't bring it up again.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' (r.) fraud trial has been dismissed "with prejudice," thus blocking President Donald Trump from being able to revive it in court. © collage: MANDEL NGAN & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Dale Ho dismissed the case "with prejudice," which prevents the Department of Justice from being able to resurrect the case in the future.

The DOJ originally requested the case be tossed without prejudice, but Judge Ho argued that doing so would create the appearance of blackmail from the Trump administration.

"In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the [Trump] administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents," Ho wrote.

Last year, Adams was hit with fraud and bribery charges, all of which he has insisted were politically motivated.

After Trump won re-election, Adams worked closely with the president on his aggressive anti-immigration efforts, with many critics accusing the mayor of trying to form a quid pro quo in exchange for help with his legal troubles.

Trump ended up granting Adams a pardon last month.