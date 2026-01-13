Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife move into New York City's Gracie Mansion

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, have officially moved into Gracie Mansion, the New York City mayoral residence.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.) and his wife, Rama Duwaji, pose for photos during moving day at Gracie Mansion on January 12, 2026. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Rama and I feel lucky to be starting a new chapter the way so many New Yorkers have, by moving to a new part of the city," Mamdani posted on X.

"We're grateful for the welcome to the [Upper East Side] and humbled to be tenants of Gracie Mansion, a home that belongs to the people," he added.

Before his inauguration, Mamdani and Duwaji lived in a rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens.

The mayor previously said he was making the move out of consideration for his family's safety.

"While there is no security deposit being put down today, Rama and I intend to strive each day to be the best possible custodians of this beautiful home, because we know that we are only its temporary occupants," Mamdani said during a press conference outside the 11,000-square-foot historic mansion.

"While I may be changing where I rest my head every evening, I will not be changing anything about how I interact with the incredible New Yorkers who call this city home."

"I will remain in the streets surrounded by the people I have the great privilege of serving. I will continue to take the subway, ride the bus, get on a Citi Bike, and I will never close my ears to the concerns and opinions of New Yorkers."