Zohran Mamdani publicly sworn in by Bernie Sanders at New York City mayoral inauguration

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani has been publicly sworn in by Senator Bernie Sanders as New York City's new mayor in a public inauguration ceremony on the steps of City Hall.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.), alongside his wife Rama Duwaji (c.), is sworn in by Senator Bernie Sanders during an inauguration ceremony on January 1, 2026. © REUTERS

"My fellow New Yorkers, today begins a new era," Mamdani said. "I stand before you moved by the privilege of taking this sacred oath, humbled by the faith that you have placed in me, and honored to serve as either your 111th or 112th mayor of New York City."

"Over the years to come, my administration [...] will deliver an agenda of safety, affordability, and abundance, where government looks and lives like the people it represents, never flinches in the fight against corporate greed, and refuses to cower before challenges that others have deemed too complicated," Mamdani vowed.

As NYC's first Muslim mayor, Mamdani was also the city's first to take his oath of office with his hand on a Quran, held by his wife Rama Duwaji.

Before administering the oath, Sanders thanked New Yorkers for voting for Mamdani and volunteering for his mayoral campaign.

"In the process, you took on the Democratic establishment, the Republican establishment, the president of the United States, and some enormously wealthy oligarchs, and you defeated them in the biggest political upset in modern American history," Sanders said.

"When working people stand together, when we don't let them divide us up, there is nothing we cannot accomplish!" he added.