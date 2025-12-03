Netanyahu says he'll visit New York despite Mamdani's vow to enforce ICC arrest warrant

New York, New York - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he still planned to visit New York despite incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani 's promise to arrest him in compliance with an International Criminal Court warrant.

Benjamin Netanyahu still plans on visiting New York as Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (l.) vows to comply with the ICC's arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago & David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Yes, I'll come to New York," Netanyahu said in a virtual interview with the New York Times' Dealbook forum.

Asked if he would seek to speak to Mamdani, Netanyahu replied, "If he changes his mind and says that we have the right to exist, that'll be a good opening for a conversation."

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who will be New York's first Muslim and first South Asian mayor, has repeatedly said he supports Israel's right to exist.

But he has balked at saying Israel has the right to be a Jewish state, saying no country should have a "hierarchy of citizenship" based on religion or other factors.

Mamdani has vowed to send the New York Police Department to enforce arrest warrants against leaders wanted by the International Criminal Court, including Netanyahu or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Hague-based ICC last year said it had reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was responsible for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel's relentless offensive in Gaza, which countless experts and human rights groups have deemed genocidal.

Israel, the US, and Russia are among the countries that have refused to join the ICC.

Despite Mamdani's statements, an arrest of Netanyahu is considered unlikely, and it is debatable if the mayor-elect has the authority.