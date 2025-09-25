Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to address UN amid West Bank annexation threat

New York, New York - Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will address the United Nations virtually on Thursday as the US, despite its opposition to him, weighs whether to try to stop Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas applauds as he gives by video link an address to the UN summit on a two-state solution from his headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on September 22, 2025. © Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP

The 89-year-old Palestinian Authority president will address the UN General Assembly three days after France led a special summit in which a slew of Western nations recognized a state of Palestine.

US President Donald Trump's administration adamantly rejected statehood and, in a highly unusual step, barred Abbas and his senior aides from traveling to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders.

The General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to let Abbas address the world body with a video message.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to allow a Palestinian state, and far-right members of his cabinet have threatened to annex the West Bank in a bid to kill any prospect of independence.

French President Emmanuel Macron, despite his disagreements with Trump on statehood, said Wednesday that the US leader joined him in opposing annexation.

"What President Trump told me yesterday was that the Europeans and Americans have the same position," Macron said in an interview jointly with France 24 and Radio France Internationale.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's golfing friend turned roving global negotiator, said that Trump in a separate meeting with a group of leaders of Arab and Islamic nations presented a 21-point plan for ending the war.

"I think it addresses Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of all the neighbors in the region," he told the Concordia summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We're hopeful, and I might say even confident, that in the coming days we'll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough."

A White House official told AFP that Trump wants to bring the conflict "to an expeditious close" and that foreign partners from the meeting "expressed the hope that they could work together with Special Envoy Witkoff to consider the President's plan."