Trump touts election conspiracies in anticipated debut on Joe Rogan podcast

Austin, Texas - Donald Trump recently did a highly anticipated interview with comedian Joe Rogan, who hosts the most popular podcast in the world.

Donald Trump (r.) recently did an interview with Joe Rogan, in which he pitched his 2020 stolen election conspiracy theory to millions of viewers. © Collage: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Friday, the two had a three-hour conversation, touching on a number of topics, such as their love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), potential life on Mars, and plans Trump has for his administration if he wins re-election.

At one point, Rogan – who led a fairly non-contentious interview – pressed Trump about his continued insistence that he was "robbed" of a win during the 2020 election.

Trump claimed that "another time" he would be able to provide Rogan with "so many different papers" that could prove that the election was "so crooked."

He went on to vaguely argue that legislative approval was not granted regarding changes made to voting during the Covid-19 pandemic, tons of voters were cast fraudulently, and "fifty-one intelligent agents lied" about the Hunter Biden laptop story.

When Rogan asked if he planned to go public with all the evidence he has, Trump responded with a long "uhh" before changing the subject.

"I won by like – I lost by like… I didn't lose," the former president said, stumbling a bit, garnering a laugh from Rogan.

"They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes," Trump added. "That's like one one-tenth of one percent, it's less than that. It's a tiny little thing."