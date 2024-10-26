Trump touts election conspiracies in anticipated debut on Joe Rogan podcast
Austin, Texas - Donald Trump recently did a highly anticipated interview with comedian Joe Rogan, who hosts the most popular podcast in the world.
On Friday, the two had a three-hour conversation, touching on a number of topics, such as their love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), potential life on Mars, and plans Trump has for his administration if he wins re-election.
At one point, Rogan – who led a fairly non-contentious interview – pressed Trump about his continued insistence that he was "robbed" of a win during the 2020 election.
Trump claimed that "another time" he would be able to provide Rogan with "so many different papers" that could prove that the election was "so crooked."
He went on to vaguely argue that legislative approval was not granted regarding changes made to voting during the Covid-19 pandemic, tons of voters were cast fraudulently, and "fifty-one intelligent agents lied" about the Hunter Biden laptop story.
When Rogan asked if he planned to go public with all the evidence he has, Trump responded with a long "uhh" before changing the subject.
"I won by like – I lost by like… I didn't lose," the former president said, stumbling a bit, garnering a laugh from Rogan.
"They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes," Trump added. "That's like one one-tenth of one percent, it's less than that. It's a tiny little thing."
Will Donald Trump fight the results of the 2024 election?
The interview came as Trump has been trying to maximize his already heightened support with young male voters – who make up a majority of Rogan's 14.5 million followers on Spotify and 17.7 million on YouTube – ahead of election day.
Trump has also signaled throughout his campaign that, similar to 2020, he will not concede the election and plans to argue against the results if they are not to his liking.
Critics are already concerned that his rhetoric will cause chaos and confusion on Election Day, causing the results to not be finalized for days after all voters are in.
The lengthy interview with Rogan caused Trump to fly in several hours late to a rally he had scheduled in Michigan, causing a flood of MAGA fans to leave before he arrived.
Cover photo: Collage: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP