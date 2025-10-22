ICE agents swarm Manhattan and spark outrage with shocking raid on Chinatown area

New York, New York - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarmed onto a busy street in Manhattan on Tuesday in a large-scale raid that drew widespread condemnation.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents descended on Manhattan on Tuesday, donning military gear and heavy weapons. © AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images

Masked ICE agents were deployed to Canal Street in Chinatown, an area known for its street food vendors, where they began brutally tying up local store owners and dragging them into police vehicles.

The dramatic scenes were caught on camera and showed immediate and fierce backlash from bystanders, who confronted yelled the agents.

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin was quick to defend the detentions, claiming that those who were arrested were criminals "selling counterfeit goods."

"During this law enforcement operation, rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement," McLaughlin said in a statement.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the Daily Beast that his administration had nothing to do with the abductions and said that "undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue their American Dreams should not be the target of law enforcement."