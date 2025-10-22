ICE agents swarm Manhattan and spark outrage with shocking raid on Chinatown area

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarmed onto a busy street in a popular district of Manhattan on Tuesday, some even wielding assault rifles.

By Evan Williams

New York, New York - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swarmed onto a busy street in Manhattan on Tuesday in a large-scale raid that drew widespread condemnation.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents descended on Manhattan on Tuesday, donning military gear and heavy weapons.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents descended on Manhattan on Tuesday, donning military gear and heavy weapons.  © AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images

Masked ICE agents were deployed to Canal Street in Chinatown, an area known for its street food vendors, where they began brutally tying up local store owners and dragging them into police vehicles.

The dramatic scenes were caught on camera and showed immediate and fierce backlash from bystanders, who confronted yelled the agents.

Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin was quick to defend the detentions, claiming that those who were arrested were criminals "selling counterfeit goods."

Gavin Newsom's feud with Joe Rogan escalates as trolling exchange continues
Politicians Gavin Newsom's feud with Joe Rogan escalates as trolling exchange continues

"During this law enforcement operation, rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement," McLaughlin said in a statement.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the Daily Beast that his administration had nothing to do with the abductions and said that "undocumented New Yorkers trying to pursue their American Dreams should not be the target of law enforcement."

New Yorkers respond to brutal ICE raids

New Yorkers are outraged by the deployment of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to their city's streets.
New Yorkers are outraged by the deployment of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to their city's streets.  © AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images

New Yorkers were quick to condemn the violent arrests and slammed President Donald Trump's administration for its brutal anti-immigration campaign.

"Federal agents from ICE and HSI – some in military fatigues and masks – descended on Chinatown today in an aggressive and reckless raid on immigrant street vendors," Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wrote on X.

"Once again, the Trump administration chooses authoritarian theatrics that create fear, not safety. It must stop," he said.

Survivor of US boat strike released after local authorities find no evidence of crime
US politics Survivor of US boat strike released after local authorities find no evidence of crime

Activist groups also came out against the raid, calling on people to peacefully demonstrate in the streets to demand an end to ICE's attacks on New York's migrant communities.

The People's Forum announced an "emergency action" demonstration in Foley Square in response to the abductions, set for the evening of October 22.

"We will NOT tolerate ICE's terror in our communities," the People's Forum wrote on X. "NO to ICE! NO to criminalization!"

Cover photo: AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images

More on Migration: