California Republicans' bid to block new electoral maps fails in court as Newsom gloats

Los Angeles, California - A federal appeals court has rejected California Republicans' bid to overturn voter-approved electoral maps redrawn ahead of the 2026 midterms.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a "Yes On Prop 50" volunteer event at the LA Convention Center on November 1, 2025. © JILL CONNELLY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by JILL CONNELLY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The three-judge panel for the US Central District of California ruled 2-1 against a Republican claims that the state's new congressional maps are unconstitutional.

"The United States fails to show that the voters acted with discriminatory intent," judges wrote in the majority opinion.

Back in November, California voters approved Proposition 50, also known as the Election Rigging Response Act – a ballot initiative expected to deliver five more US House seats to Democrats. The new lines are set to be in effect until the next national census, when an independent panel will once again determine the maps.

Republicans in the state challenged the maps in a lawsuit joined by the US Justice Department.

The California ballot measure was a direct response to Texas' redistricting, which was designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026.

"Republicans' weak attempt to silence voters failed. California voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 50 – to respond to Trump's rigging in Texas – and that is exactly what this court concluded," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.