California votes to redraw election maps in major move to counter Trump

Sacramento, California - California voted overwhelmingly to redraw its electoral districts Tuesday, in a poll Democrats called to counter efforts by President Donald Trump to gerrymander in Republican states.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a "Yes On Prop 50" volunteer event at the LA Convention Center on November 1, 2025. © Jill Connelly / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Early results showed a large majority in the traditionally liberal state voted in favor of a motion that was widely promoted as an opportunity to "stick it to Trump."

Voters approved of Proposition 50 by a margin of two-to-one, early official results showed, with several major media outlets projecting it would retain a significant majority when the final tally is counted.

The result is a major win for Governor Gavin Newsom, who is increasingly staking his claim to leadership of the Democratic Party on his willingness to stand up to Trump.

Newsom and his allies asked voters to approve a temporary re-drawing of electoral districts that could give the Democratic Party five more seats in the scramble for control of the US Congress in next year's midterm elections.

They said they were doing it to level the playing field after Texas Republicans pushed through their own redistricting – under White House pressure – to help maintain a narrow congressional majority that has so far given Trump carte blanche.

Republicans complained it was a naked power grab that will disenfranchise the party's voters in California, a state where they are heavily outnumbered by Democrats.

TV commercials for the "Yes" campaign gleefully imagined an irate Trump watching the results on a television as he rambled incoherently and threw French fries at the television.

The president – whose enmity towards California has been a recurring theme in his decade in national politics – was clearly annoyed by the ballot initiative.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," Trump wrote on his social media site on Tuesday.

That prompted a now-customary zinger from Newsom.

"The ramblings of an old man that knows he’s about to LOSE," the governor wrote.