California Republicans challenge voter-approved redistricting plan in new lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - California Republicans have launched a new challenge to a Democratic-backed redistricting measure approved by voters on Tuesday.

A yard sign on display in Los Angeles reads "Yes On Prop 50," in support of a California redistricting plan aimed at countering Republican gerrymandering. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California by Assemblymember David Tangipa, the state Republican Party, and 18 voters.

The complaint claims that California Democrats redrew the maps to increase the power of the Latino vote, in violation of the US Constitution's 14th and 15th amendments.

"The map is designed to favor one race of California voters over others," lawyer for the plaintiffs Mike Columbo said during a Wednesday press conference.

The legal action comes as fierce mid-cycle redistricting battles rage around the country.

The Trump administration has pressured Republican-led states to redraw their electoral maps ahead of the midterm elections, in hopes of retaining a GOP majority in Congress' lower chamber.

Texas has already approved new maps designed to deliver five additional congressional seats to Republicans in 2026.

California fired back with its own proposed plan to counteract Republican gains in Texas by adding five Democratic seats. The temporary new district lines would remain in place for the next three election cycles until the state's independent redistricting commission meets again.

Golden State residents green-lighted the plan on Tuesday via the Proposition 50 ballot measure, which passed with nearly 64% of the vote when the race was called.