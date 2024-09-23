Congress agrees funding deal to avoid government shutdown despite Trump's demands

Washington DC - Congressional leaders announced a deal on Sunday to extend funding for the federal government until mid-December, averting a contentious shutdown just weeks ahead of the election.

Government funding expires at the end of September, and with Congress nowhere near an agreement on a full-year budget, a stopgap measure – known as a "continuing resolution" (CR) – was widely expected.



However, Republicans had demanded for weeks that any extension of funds be linked to new requirements that voters prove their American citizenship, a push motivated by Donald Trump's unfounded claims of widespread fraud in US elections.

A vote on a bill combining the voting provisions with a six-month funding extension failed on Wednesday in the Republican-controlled House.

The deal announced Sunday excludes the voting provisions and extends funding only until December 20.

That still pushes the funding debate until well after the November 5 election, in which control of the House, Senate, and presidency are expected to be decided by thin margins.

The next Congress is seated shortly after the New Year, while the inauguration of the next president – Republican Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris – takes place on January 20.