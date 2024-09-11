US lawmakers stare down shutdown as funding deal collapses ahead of presidential election

Washington, DC - Republicans scrapped plans for a vote Wednesday on a funding deal to thwart a damaging US government shutdown amid a growing rank-and-file rebellion that threatened efforts to keep the lights on through the presidential election.

Republicans scrapped plans for a vote Wednesday on a funding deal to thwart a damaging US government shutdown amid a growing rank-and-file rebellion that threatened efforts to keep the lights on through the presidential election. © Unsplash/Lexi Zotomayor

Government funding is set to expire at the end of September and Congress will need another stopgap bill – known as a "continuing resolution" (CR) – to keep operations open past the election because the parties are nowhere near agreement on a full-year budget.



Former president Donald Trump has urged Republicans to force a shutdown unless certain demands are met.

A US government shutdown would cause the closure of federal agencies and national parks, limiting public services and furloughing millions of workers without pay just weeks before the election.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had planned to call a vote later Wednesday on a six-month extension, punting the shutdown deadline into March, when the next president would be in office.

He announced that he intended to pair it with legislation requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections, known as the SAVE Act.

But he called off the vote around midday as it became increasingly clear how unpopular the plan was with members from all sides of his party, and that he could not rely on Democratic votes.

Johnson said he still plans to lobby Republican support for the bill in the hope of turning around some of the dissidents.

Trump, who dominates the House Republican group and continues to claim falsely that he was cheated by voter fraud in the 2020 election, has lobbied for Johnson to add the election measure to the funding package.

"I would shut down the government in a heartbeat... if they don't get it in the bill," Trump told Monica Crowley, a senior Treasury official in his administration, on her podcast.

President Joe Biden's administration – worried about eligible voters being blocked from voter rolls or otherwise deterred – opposes the SAVE Act, noting that noncitizen voting is already illegal and that there is no evidence that it happens.