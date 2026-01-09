Minneapolis officials ask to join federal probe into ICE's killing of Renee Good

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The mayor of Minneapolis called Friday for state investigators to be allowed to join the federal probe into the killing of a woman by immigration enforcement, accusing the Trump administration of pre-judging the case.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for state investigators to be allowed to join the federal investigation into ICE's killing of Renee Good. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Minnesota officials have complained that their law enforcement has been excluded from the investigation into the killing of motorist Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigration officer on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to vilify the victim as a "domestic terrorist," insisting that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot her was acting in self-defense.

"This is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to follow the law... The fact that Pam Bondi's Department of Justice and this presidential administration has already come to a conclusion about those facts is deeply concerning," Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, told a briefing on Friday.

"We know that they've already determined much of the investigation," he said, adding that the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has consistently run such investigations.

"Why not include them in the process?" Frey said.

"We're not even talking just about full control here. We're talking about being at the table."

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance asserted that the ICE officer, named in US media as Jonathan Ross, had "absolute immunity."

Minnesota officials have said that local investigators were initially invited by the FBI to participate in the inquiry, but were subsequently blocked from the probe.