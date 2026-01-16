Veteran anti-war activist Greg Stoker running for Congress in Texas: "Just a guy who's literally not insane"
Round Rock, Texas - Greg Stoker has announced he is running for Congress in Texas outside the two-party duopoly system.
"A lot of y'all have been telling me to run for Congress for years now, so here I am doing it," Stoker said in an announcement video shared to social media.
Stoker is running a non-partisan campaign in Texas' 31st congressional district, which stretches from the suburbs of northern Austin up to Fort Hood.
He said his campaign video was shot from the site of a potential Skybox data center outside of Round Rock.
"Incredibly wealthy corporations want to exploit communities across Texas with a lower property tax revenue without regard to the crushing impact on communities," Stoker explained.
"These companies are getting incredible investment based on hucksterism, land grabs, resource seizure, all while piling up incredible debt with no clear path to profitability."
"That's the AI bubble for you, but you will not see any meaningful pushback and community protection from Democrats or Republicans, as both parties are two opposing brands owned by the same tech billionaire interests."
Greg Stoker calls for "new type of politics"
Stoker went on to criticize both major political parties for harming the working class.
"Texas is not a blue state. Texas is not a red state. Texas is a non-voting state," he said. "Because really, what does historically our government have to offer you besides tired old culture wars and identity politics as the House burns down around us?"
Stoker called for a "new type of politics" that "starts with affordability for us and accountability for officials who sell out Texans to corporations and foreign interests, trying to get you to hate your neighbor while looting your tax money and misappropriating it."
The congressional candidate is a former US Army Ranger and four-time Afghanistan combat veteran. He is now an anti-war activist and host of the Colonial Outcasts podcast.
He was detained by Israel in October for participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza under US-backed siege.
Together with other activists with Veterans for Peace, Stoker was arrested last January for disrupting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Senate confirmation hearing in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
"I'm not going to be running a conventional campaign," Stoker said. "I haven't hired a DC consultant to turn me into a fake person for your consumption, so if you need a slogan... Greg Stoker, just a guy who's literally not insane."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency