Veteran anti-war activist Greg Stoker running for Congress in Texas: "Just a guy who's literally not insane"

Round Rock, Texas - Greg Stoker has announced he is running for Congress in Texas outside the two-party duopoly system.

"A lot of y'all have been telling me to run for Congress for years now, so here I am doing it," Stoker said in an announcement video shared to social media.

Stoker is running a non-partisan campaign in Texas' 31st congressional district, which stretches from the suburbs of northern Austin up to Fort Hood.

He said his campaign video was shot from the site of a potential Skybox data center outside of Round Rock.

"Incredibly wealthy corporations want to exploit communities across Texas with a lower property tax revenue without regard to the crushing impact on communities," Stoker explained.

"These companies are getting incredible investment based on hucksterism, land grabs, resource seizure, all while piling up incredible debt with no clear path to profitability."

"That's the AI bubble for you, but you will not see any meaningful pushback and community protection from Democrats or Republicans, as both parties are two opposing brands owned by the same tech billionaire interests."