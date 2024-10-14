Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to trio of researchers for work on wealth inequality

Stockholm, Sweden - The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded on Monday to Turkish-American Daron Acemoglu and British-Americans Simon Johnson and James Robinson for research into wealth inequality between nations.

A screen in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences where the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced in Stockholm. © REUTERS

By examining the various political and economic systems introduced by European colonizers, the three have been able to demonstrate a relationship between institutions and prosperity, the jury said.

"Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time's greatest challenges," Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said in a statement.

"The laureates have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for achieving this," Svensson added.

Acemoglu (57) is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as is Johnson (61). Robinson (64) is a professor at the University of Chicago.

The jury highlighted the laureates' work illuminating how societal institutions play a role in explaining why some countries prosper, while others do not.

"I am delighted. It's just a real shock and amazing news," Acemoglu told a reporters via telephone as the award was announced in Stockholm.