Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japan's anti-nuclear group Nihon Hidankyo

Oslo, Norway - The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to the Japanese anti-nuclear group Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha.

A bust of Alfred Nobel inside the Norwegian Nobel Institute, where the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, in Oslo, Norway. © REUTERS

The group, founded in 1956, received the honor "for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

The Nobel committee expressed alarm that the international "nuclear taboo" that developed in response to the atomic bomb attacks of August 1945 was "under pressure."

"This year's prize is a prize that focuses on the necessity of upholding this nuclear taboo. And we have all a responsibility, particularly the nuclear powers," Frydnes told reporters.

The co-head of the new Nobel Peace Prize winner warned Friday that the situation for children in Gaza is similar to the situation in Japan at the end of World War II.

"In Gaza, children in blood are being held. It's like in Japan 80 years ago," Toshiyuki Mimaki told a news conference in Tokyo.