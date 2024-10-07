Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to American scientist duo for gene regulation breakthrough

Stockholm, Sweden - American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for their discovery of microRNA and its role in how genes are regulated.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly and the Nobel Committee, speaks as Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun are awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. © Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Understanding the regulation of gene activity has been an important goal for decades, the Nobel jury said.

If gene regulation goes awry, it can lead to serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, or autoimmunity.

"Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the jury said.

Collaborating but working separately, the pair conducted research on a 1 millimeter roundworm, C. elegans, to determine why cell mutations occurred and when.

They discovered microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation, which in turn allows each cell to select only relevant instructions.

Their findings were published in two articles in 1993.

"The seminal discovery of microRNA has introduced a new and unexpected mechanism of gene regulation," Thomas Perlmann, secretary general of the Nobel Assembly, told reporters.

"MicroRNAs are important for our understanding of embryological development, normal cell physiology and diseases such as cancer," he said.