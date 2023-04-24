Did the Cavinder twins reveal their relationship status on TikTok?
Gilbert, Arizona - Unless you fly airplanes, it might be hard to catch the attention of the Cavinder twins!
Before retiring from basketball, the Cavinder sisters were the second most followed female college athletes on social media.
Haley and Hanna found a way to transform their large fan base into top dollars, as the duo became one of the top five highest-paid women NIL earners.
The Cavinder wwins are now traveling every weekend, making special appearances on TV shows, podcasts, and at events to promote their brand.
With this said, it's no secret that the twins have a lot of suitors taking interest.
It seems, though, that Haley and Hanna likely won't be dating them anytime soon.
In their latest TikTok video, captioned "catching flights not feelings," the Cavinder sisters are seen dancing and prancing at an airport and delivering a straight-to-the-point message.
"Us every weekend in the airport," the video's text read.
The former Miami hoops stars are clearly sending out the vibes that they're focused on themselves rather than a special someone.
Fans react to Cavinder twins "catching flights not feelings"
Fans are on board with the traveling twins' message.
"As you girls should," one TikToker wrote in the comments section.
"The only way to live life," another fan added.
"So where are you guys headed next?" another asked – perhaps still hoping to shoot their shot.
Where do you think the Cavinder twins are jetting off to next? It'll definitely keep fans flying high.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins