Did the Cavinder twins reveal their relationship status on TikTok?

Gilbert, Arizona - Unless you fly airplanes, it might be hard to catch the attention of the Cavinder twins !

Unless you fly airplanes, it might be hard to catch the attention of the Cavinder twins, who revealed on TikTok that they catch flights, not feelings. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Before retiring from basketball, the Cavinder sisters were the second most followed female college athletes on social media.

Haley and Hanna found a way to transform their large fan base into top dollars, as the duo became one of the top five highest-paid women NIL earners.

The Cavinder wwins are now traveling every weekend, making special appearances on TV shows, podcasts, and at events to promote their brand.

With this said, it's no secret that the twins have a lot of suitors taking interest.

It seems, though, that Haley and Hanna likely won't be dating them anytime soon.

In their latest TikTok video, captioned "catching flights not feelings," the Cavinder sisters are seen dancing and prancing at an airport and delivering a straight-to-the-point message.

"Us every weekend in the airport," the video's text read.

The former Miami hoops stars are clearly sending out the vibes that they're focused on themselves rather than a special someone.