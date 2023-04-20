Has Bronny James made his college basketball decision?
Los Angeles, California - Is Bronny James headed to USC?
Last month, NBA star Kevin Durant was one of many who publicly called for the USC Trojans to become Bronny's next home for college basketball.
Now, Durant's prediction is gaining traction among college hoops fans after major moves surrounding USC have emerged over the past couple of days.
Over the past weekend, USC signee Silas Demary Jr. requested to be released from his USC letter of intent and has reopened his recruitment.
With Bronny also playing combo guard, fans believe that Demary's request for a release would make room for Bronny to join and start for the Trojans this fall.
In an even more shocking move, on Wednesday, former Trojan freshman phenom Tre White entered the transfer portal, becoming the fourth guard USC has lost this offseason.
As USC's roster continues to crumble, fans can't help but think the moves are all connected to the son of the Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James committing to the Trojans next season.
College basketball fans react to USC's latest roster losses
"the Fact that USC just lost 4 guards, Reese PAC 12 6 man of the year, Malik Thomas former California State Player of the Year, Star Freshmen Tre White and 2023 4 Start Recruit Demary Silas just to get mediocre Bronny James is mind boggling," one fan tweeted.
"All but confirms Bronny James to USC," another hoop fan said after the announcement of signee Demary's departure.
Fans are counting down the days until Bronny makes the big announcement, as the NBA hopeful has until August 1 to make his decision.
