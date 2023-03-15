Kevin Durant puts up big prediction on Bronny James' college basketball pick!

Phoenix, Arizona - LeBron James is going to love what former teammate Kevin Durant has to say about his son Bronny James' basketball future!

Phoenix Suns player Kevin Durant (r) said he hopes to see Bronny James (l) play college basketball as opposed to playing in the NBA G league or abroad.

Over the past couple of months, there has been tons of buzz surrounding the son of the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star over his future in the sport.

After all, King James has already confessed his intention to sign to whichever team drafts his son in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Still, the big league is more than a year away for Bronny, who will soon have to decide what he will do during his gap year.

Will he play college hoops? Or will he enter the NBA G league?

The Phoenix Suns' newest superstar Kevin Durant recently weighed in with his thoughts on the younger James, saying he hopes the rising athlete takes the college route as opposed to playing in the G league – or even abroad.

"I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route," KD said on his media platform Boardroom. "I wanna see Bronny hoop. I wanna be in real time, see what he’s doing and follow his journey."

Durant, who was a Texas Longhorn before starting his NBA career, believes the college experience is a crucial rite of passage to the NBA for young players.

Then, he went one step futher, predicting just where he thinks Bronny will land!