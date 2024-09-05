Soccer star Alex Morgan reveals plans for the future with two bombshell announcements

New York, New York - Twice US World Cup winner Alex Morgan has announced she is pregnant with her second child and is retiring from professional soccer .

The 35-year-old will play her final professional match on Sunday when her San Diego Wave side faces the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.

Morgan, considered among the best US women's national team players of all time, finished her international career with 123 goals.

She took to Instagram to share her decision in a tearful update, saying: "I have so much clarity about this decision, and I'm so happy to be able to finally tell you.

"It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer."

The striker was part of the US women's teams that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold at London 2012, as well as a key figure in the Americans' off-pitch advocacy efforts and legal fight for equal pay.

She was left out of Emma Hayes' squad for the recent Paris Olympics, where the US won gold.