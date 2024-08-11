Paris Olympics: US strikes gold in tense women's soccer final against Brazil

Paris, France - Mallory Swanson scored the winning goal as the US edged Brazil 1-0 in the Olympic women's soccer final on Saturday to claim the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time.

Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan hug winning goalscorer Mallory Swanson, who led the US to gold in the Olympic women's soccer final against Brazil. © REUTERS

Brazil fought hard on a hot afternoon at the Parc des Princes, but the USA struck just before the hour mark when Swanson – on her 100th cap – ran through to finish past goalkeeper Lorena.



It is the first time the Americans have taken the Olympic title in 12 years, their gold in Paris adding to those won in 1996, 2004, 2008, and 2012.

"I am just in awe of how hard everyone has worked to get here," said the winger Trinity Rodman.

"I believed the entire time, but to finally be able to hold (the gold medal) is so amazing."

The USA has now beaten Brazil in three of those Olympic finals, with the South Americans again having to settle for silver here, just as they did in Athens in 2004 and Beijing four years later.

It was not quite the ending that legendary captain Marta was hoping for, as she bowed out of her sixth and last Olympics aged 38 with a third silver medal.

"We surpassed ourselves throughout the competition to get to the final. That was our main objective, to come away with a medal," Marta said.