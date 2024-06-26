Alex Morgan excluded from Olympics soccer team: "I'm disappointed"

Paris, France - Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan has been left out of the US women's team for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

New Team USA head coach Emma Hayes named her 18-player squad for the tournament, and there was no place for the 34-year-old, who has scored 123 goals in 224 appearances for the national side.



Hayes opted for Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson as her main forward options in the soccer squad, which is looking to secure a fifth Olympic gold and a first since 2012.

Morgan was part of the US team, which won gold at the London Games in 2012, and was also a key part of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup-winning teams.

"I'm disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest," Morgan said in a social media post.

"In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country," she added.

Hayes said that Morgan was an "amazing player and human" and said it had been a tough decision.