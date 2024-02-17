Tiger Woods withdraws in Genesis Invitational 2nd round

Los Angeles, California - Golf superstar Tiger Woods withdrew midway through the second round of the Genesis Invitational because of illness, the US PGA Tour said Friday.

Woods, who hosts the tournament at The Riviera Country Club, had teed off on the seventh hole but was soon seen being taken from the course in a golf cart.

The 15-time major champion was playing his first US PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the third round at the Masters last April.

Two weeks later, he had ankle surgery to address lingering pain in his right foot from injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash.

Although Woods said Thursday that back spasms contributed to a surprising shank at the 18th hole of his one-over par first round, there was no indication that any of the myriad injuries that he says affected him every round contributed to Friday's withdrawal.

Woods would have been battling to make the cut in the elite event. He opened Friday with a birdie at the par-five first but bogeyed the third and fifth.

He was in the fairway at the seventh when he called it quits.

It's an unwelcome setback for the 48-year-old Woods, who said in December at the unofficial Hero World Challenge that he hoped his various physical problems would allow him to play a limited schedule of one tournament a month.