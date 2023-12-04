Tiger Woods opens up on Hero World Challenge comeback: "I've knocked off a lot of rust"

Nassau, The Bahamas - Tiger Woods felt he had made significant progress after completing 72 holes in his latest comeback from injury in the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 3, 2023. © Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Competing for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery after withdrawing from the Masters in April, Woods carded a closing 72 in the Bahamas to finish level par for the week and 18th in the 20-man field.



The 47-year-old recovered from a double bogey on the third with three birdies in the next four holes and also birdied the 14th and 15th after dropping shots on the eighth and 11th.

"I think I’ve come a long way," Woods told NBC.

"From being a little bit rusty to playing four days and knocked off a lot of rust which was great, and just the physicality of actually playing and competing again – I haven’t done this in a while."

"It was nice to get out here with the guys, have some fun and compete. I wish I would have played a little cleaner, but there’s always next time."