Tom Brady announces ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Legendary former quarterback Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces .

Brady hopes investing in the 2022 champions will help the league "continue to do to grow" and "empower future generations of athletes."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, who retired in February, jumped at the chance to be part of the organization.

"My love for women's sports began at a young age, when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games," he said.

"They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes."

"To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."