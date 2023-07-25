Jaylen Brown to seal richest NBA deal in history with Celtics!

Boston, Massachusetts - Jaylen Brown will remain with the Boston Celtics after agreeing to a record-breaking $304 million five-year contract extension, his agent confirmed.

Jaylen Brown will officially stay with the Boston Celtics and sign the richest contract in NBA history at $304 million. © Collage: MADDIE MEYER & GREG DOHERTY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When signed, the mammoth deal will be the richest contract in NBA history, eclipsing the $264 million extension inked by two-time MVP Nikola Jokić last year.

Brown's agent Jason Glushon told ESPN on Tuesday the final details were hammered out between him, his client, and team ownershio over the weekend.

The 26-year-old Brown has been one of the mainstays of the Celtics' success in recent years, helping the team reach the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.

Brown's new deal will ensure the two-time All Star remains in Boston until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

The athlete had one year remaining on his existing deal with the Celtics, which will pay him $31.8 million for the 2023-2024 campaign.

Brown posted career-best figures of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in 2022-2023, forming a potent offensive partnership with Jayson Tatum.