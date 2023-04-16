NBA Roundup: Kings edge Warriors as the Knicks, Celtics, and 76ers soar in the playoffs

Sacramento, California - Stephen Curry missed a clean three-point attempt on the buzzer as the Sacramento Kings claimed their first NBA playoff win in almost 17 years with a 126-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (r.) drove past Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday, but it wasn't enough for a win. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

De'Aaron Fox came alight with 15 final-quarter points for the Kings in a back-and-forth encounter, finishing with 38 on 13-of-27 shooting from the field with four three-pointers.

Curry almost sent Game 1 of their first round playoffs to overtime when he received Draymond Green's inbound pass with 2.9 seconds left, only for his shot to rim out.

Andrew Wiggins had missed a wide-open three-point attempt for the lead with 10.1 seconds left, before Malik Monk made two free-throws to open up the decisive three-point lead.

Curry finished with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting with six three-pointers made, along with six rebounds and two assists.

Klay Thompson made five-of-14 from beyond the arc, managing 21 points, while Draymond Green had nine rebounds and 11 assists.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Monk finished with an outstanding 32 points in 29 minutes off the bench, making a perfect 14-of-14 from the line.