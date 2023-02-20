NBA All-Star Game: Tatum's record points haul gives Team Giannis win over Team LeBron
Salt Lake City, Utah - Jayson Tatum scored an NBA All-Star Game record 55 points as Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175 in Sunday's game in Salt Lake City.
Tatum won the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP for the contest, where the first team to 182 points won with an untimed fourth quarter.
The Boston Celtics small forward shot 22-of-31 from the field along with 10-of-18 from beyond the arc, with 10 rebounds and six assists from 35 minutes. Tatum's 55 points, which included 27 in the third quarter, exceeded Anthony Davis' previous All-Star record of 52 from 2017.
Tatum led the way in the free-scoring contest where defense was at a minimum, with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell adding 40 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the field with 10 assists on his return to Utah.
Damian Lillard contributed 26 points off the bench, making eight-of-20 from three-point range, including one from half court and the game-ending triple, while captain Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court after a dunk in the first minute with an ongoing wrist issue.
LeBron exits early due to injury
Opposition captain LeBron James exited the game at half-time due to a hand contusion sustained in a second-quarter dunk, finishing with 13 points and four assists across 14 minutes.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown top scored for Team LeBron off the bench with 35 points along with 14 rebounds and five assists.
Brown and Tatum's combined 90 points, albeit on opposition sides, was the most ever by a pair of teammates in an All-Star Game.
Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving both scored 32 points for Team LeBron, while the latter had a game-high 15 assists.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports