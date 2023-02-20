NBA All-Star Game: Tatum's record points haul gives Team Giannis win over Team LeBron

Jayson Tatum scored an NBA All-Star Game record 55 points as Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron. © USA TODAY Sports

Tatum won the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP for the contest, where the first team to 182 points won with an untimed fourth quarter.



The Boston Celtics small forward shot 22-of-31 from the field along with 10-of-18 from beyond the arc, with 10 rebounds and six assists from 35 minutes. Tatum's 55 points, which included 27 in the third quarter, exceeded Anthony Davis' previous All-Star record of 52 from 2017.

Tatum led the way in the free-scoring contest where defense was at a minimum, with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell adding 40 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the field with 10 assists on his return to Utah.

Damian Lillard contributed 26 points off the bench, making eight-of-20 from three-point range, including one from half court and the game-ending triple, while captain Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court after a dunk in the first minute with an ongoing wrist issue.