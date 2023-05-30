Heat end Celtics bid for NBA history as Jimmy Butler delivers

Boston, Massachusetts - Jimmy Butler backed up his bold guarantee and the Miami Heat bounced back to prevent the Boston Celtics from making NBA history.

Jimmy Butler (3rd from r.) led with 28 points as the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics 103-84 and progressed to the NBA Finals. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Butler led all players with 28 points as the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four years with a 103-84 rout of the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night.



Miami went ahead late in the first quarter and never looked back en route to joining the 1999 New York Knicks as the only No. 8 seeds in a conference to reach the NBA Finals. The Heat will meet the Western Conference champion Nuggets with Game 1 to be held Thursday in Denver.

The Heat also denied Boston from becoming the first team in league history to win a seven-game series after losing the first three contests, as well as make Butler's claim after Game 5 that Miami would win the series a reality.