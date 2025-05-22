Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores NBA Most Valuable Player award

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2024-2025 season. © SAM HODDE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Canadian-born Gilgeous-Alexander pipped Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets to the prize, which considers only performances during the regular season.

Broadcaster TNT said Gilgeous-Alexander won the vote 71-29 over Serbian Jokic, who has won the MVP award three times.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished second to Jokic last year, shot almost 52% from the field as he led the Thunder to the best record in the league. Oklahoma City won 68 games and set a league record for scoring margin.

"You try so hard throughout the season to not think about it and just worry about playing basketball and getting better and trying to win games," Gilgeous-Alexander told TNT.

"But as a competitor, as a kid dreaming about the game, it's always in the back of your mind, and I am very grateful to be on this side of the ballot," he added.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 32.7 points per game and also averaged 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

He became the first player to lead the league in games with at least 20 points (75), 30 points (49), 40 points (13), and 50 points (four) in a season since James Harden in 2018-19.

Gilgeous-Alexander's only regular season game with fewer than 20 points was an 18-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on October 30, 2024.

He scored at least 20 points in each of his final 72 games, the longest streak at any point in a single season since 1963-64.

The 26-year-old can yet crown his season with a championship with the Thunder up 1-0 in their Western Conference final against the Minnesota Timberwolves.