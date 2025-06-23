Oklahoma City makes history as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to NBA title

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 on Sunday to win the franchise's first NBA Championship since relocating from Seattle in 2008!

The Oklahoma City Thunder won its first NBA title since relocating from Seattle as it defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Finals. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OKC were led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a match-high 29 points, as well as grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 12 assists with just one turnover.

The superstar became the first player in 25 years to win the Finals MVP, regular season MVP, and regular season scoring title.

"It doesn't feel real," the 26-year-old Canadian said after the win. "So many hours. So many moments. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. So many nights of belief. It's crazy to know that we're all here, but this group worked for it. This group put in the hours and we deserve this."

After trailing by one point at the half, the Thunder turned the game around in the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers by 14 points as they turned up their defensive effort. Overall, the Pacers had 21 turnovers to OKC's seven.

The Pacers tried to rally following the exit of star Tyrese Haliburton in the seventh minute of the game with a lower leg injury, but fell short. Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana off the bench.

The Thunder finished the season with 68 wins, the most in the league. They became the fourth ever team to win a combined 84 games across the regular season and post-season. It is also the second-youngest group to win the championship, with an average age of 25.6 years.

This is the Thunder's first NBA title since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. The franchise last won in 1979, when it was still known as the Seattle Supersonics.