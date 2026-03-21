WNBA and players' union confirm agreement on "groundbreaking" labor deal

New York, New York - The WNBA and the league's players union said Friday they had reached a tentative agreement on a "groundbreaking" seven-year labor deal after months of tense negotiations.

Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics holds a "Pay the Players" sign next to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky following the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new collective bargaining agreement, which will commence with the 2026 season and run through 2032, will see the salary cap skyrocket from $1.5 million to $7 million in 2026 and will adjust annually based on league and team revenue growth, the league and union said in a statement.

"The 2026 CBA establishes the first comprehensive revenue-sharing model in women's professional sports history," the statement said. "This groundbreaking model provides unlimited upside for players as league and team revenues continue to grow."

Under the new deal, the league's top players will gain the ability to sign the first multi-million-dollar contracts in WNBA history.

Maximum-contract players will earn a salary of $1.4 million in 2026 that is expected to grow to more than $2.4 million by 2032, based on current financial projections.

The league's average salary is expected to be $583,000 in 2026 and increase to over $1 million by 2032.

Minimum salaries will range from $270,000 to $300,000 in 2026 (based on years of service) and will range from $340,000 to $380,000 by 2032. That's compared to $66,000 last year.

A new rookie contract scale will increase salaries for top draft picks and creates an "expedited pathway" to maximum level contracts for players still on their rookie deals who earn Most Valuable Player or All-WNBA honors.