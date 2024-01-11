Nick Saban, Alabama's iconic head coach, announces retirement

Legendary University of Alabama college football coach Nick Saban has announced he is retiring. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saban (72) has won an unmatched seven national titles during his career with six of them coming during a dynastic reign with The University of Alabama's Crimson Tide.



This season, Saban's 17th in charge of the team, ended with defeat in the College Football Playoff Semifinal to eventual champions Michigan.

"The University of Alabama has been a very special place to (my wife) Terry and me," Saban said in a statement on the team's website.

"We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it."

"We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home," he said.