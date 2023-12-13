Coach Nick Saban retirement rumors swirl amid Alabama’s controversial Playoff bid

Growing speculation surrounding Alabama Coach Nick Saban's retirement continues to fuel discussions and stir up the online college football community. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

For close to a decade, rumors about Coach Saban's retirement have been a constant topic every season.

This year is no exception, as the legendary coach is once again at the center of speculation circulating on the internet about if he'll soon be stepping down.

Following Alabama's controversial College Football Playoff berth earlier this month, ESPN's Peter Burns ignited a heated debate by floating a possible path to retirement for Saban.

Burns suggested that in the rest of this season, he could triumph over Georgia in the upcoming SEC championships, beat scandal-plagued Michigan, avenge his previous loss to Texas in the National Championship game, and then boom: retire!

The theory gained traction as fans chimed in with jokes and their reactions.

Now, a new rumor is creating waves on college football X and sparking a variety of reactions from fans, as speculation surrounding Saban's retirement continues to stir.