Coach Nick Saban retirement rumors swirl amid Alabama’s controversial Playoff bid
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - A college football season wouldn't be complete without a Nick Saban retirement rumor, right?
For close to a decade, rumors about Coach Saban's retirement have been a constant topic every season.
This year is no exception, as the legendary coach is once again at the center of speculation circulating on the internet about if he'll soon be stepping down.
Following Alabama's controversial College Football Playoff berth earlier this month, ESPN's Peter Burns ignited a heated debate by floating a possible path to retirement for Saban.
Burns suggested that in the rest of this season, he could triumph over Georgia in the upcoming SEC championships, beat scandal-plagued Michigan, avenge his previous loss to Texas in the National Championship game, and then boom: retire!
The theory gained traction as fans chimed in with jokes and their reactions.
Now, a new rumor is creating waves on college football X and sparking a variety of reactions from fans, as speculation surrounding Saban's retirement continues to stir.
Will Nick Saban retire from coaching after this season?
According to a tweet from BoardGeniuses, a new rumor circulating is that Nick Saban will retire after this season and transition into a role as a football analyst for ESPN.
While nothing is confirmed, fans had a lot to say about the intriguing possibility.
"You know, if they do this EVERY year, eventually they'll get it right!!" one fan mocked of the theories.
"If [Saban] wins it all (especially against Texas) then he’s gone for sure. That would be full circle moment for him and his Alabama career," one fan wrote.
In the offseason this summer, Saban purchased a multimillion-dollar mansion in Jupiter, Florida, sparking speculation among fans about whether the 71-year-old coach was getting ready for his post-retirement life.
This is his 17th season coaching the Crimson Tide. He remains the highest-paid college football coach ever, and as part of his contract can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each year from 2022 through 2025.
The rumors about Nick Saban retiring won't stop until he confirms it himself. Meanwhile, he's getting Alabama ready for the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan on January 1 at 5 PM ET.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP