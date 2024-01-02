Michigan and Washington to face off in 2023-24 CFP Championship Game after epic wins!
Houston, Texas - Undefeated Michigan and unbeaten Washington will meet next Monday in the College Football Playoff Championship Game after winning their respective semifinal thrillers on Monday.
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and Blake Corum ran for the winning overtime touchdown as the Wolverines beat Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California.
In next Monday's final at Houston, the Wolverines will face the Washington Huskies, who outlasted Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl at New Orleans, stretching their two-season win streak to 21 games.
Washington's Michael Penix Jr. completed 29-of-38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
"The guy was on a mission," Huskies coach Kalen deBoer said. "Each and every drive, he made the plays to help us win."
Dillon Johnson ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt in the final seconds, an injury that prevented Washington from running out the clock, giving Texas a final chance.
The Longhorns drove to the Huskies 12-yard line before a last-second pass fell incomplete.
"It was amazing," Penix said. "We just find a way to win and that's what we did today. It was a great one."
"Our goal was to win a national championship. Now we have the chance to do it."
Michigan prospers through adversity
Both Rose Bowl rivals were controversial entries into the gridiron final four, Alabama after being chosen despite a loss, while an unbeaten Florida State squad was denied a place in the title fight.
Michigan suffered through a signal-stealing scandal that brought a three-game suspension on Harbaugh.
"Everything we've been through, all the adversity, we just did a tremendous job of responding through all of that and pushing through it," McCarthy said.
"We've got one more game left, so the job is not finished yet."
McCarthy completed 17-of-27 tosses for 221 yards without an interception while Corum rushed 19 times for 83 yards, including the game-winning 17-yard touchdown run on the second play of overtime.
"We had some adversity today, a little sloppy, but we came together as one," Corum said. "My brothers have my back and I told them, 'If we tie this up and go to overtime, we're going to win.'"
"We came out tough, and I'll see you in Houston."
Cover photo: Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect