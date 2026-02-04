Los Angeles officials urge Olympic chief to resign over shocking Epstein file emails

Los Angeles, California - Multiple Los Angeles officials have called on 2028 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman to step down over racy emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein's jailed former girlfriend that appeared in a fresh cache of files related to the late convicted sex offender.

2028 Olympics chief Casey Wasserman (pictured) is facing calls from Los Angeles officials to resign after his ties to Ghislaine Maxwell were exposed in the Epstein files. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Wasserman, chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, apologized on Saturday after his 2003 email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced in millions of pages of documents released by the Justice Department on Friday.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said in a statement about his correspondence with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein.

Wasserman (51) has not been accused of wrongdoing and has not been charged with any offense related to the Epstein scandal, which has dogged President Donald Trump's administration.

Local officials in Los Angeles, however, called on Wasserman to step down from his 2028 Olympics post.

"Having [Wasserman] represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous efforts needed to prepare for 2028," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn told The Los Angeles Times.

Hugo Soto-Martinez, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, also called on Wasserman to resign.

"At the same time as Ghislaine Maxwell was orchestrating one of the most notorious sex-trafficking operations in our country's history, she was allegedly romantically involved with the person now serving as chair of LA28," Soto-Martinez said in a statement. "Casey Wasserman should step aside immediately."

In a post on social media, Los Angeles City financial controller Kenneth Mejia added: "Los Angeles cannot trust our financial future to someone connected with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"LA 2028 Olympics Committee Chair Casey Wasserman must take accountability and resign."