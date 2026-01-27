Planned ICE presence at Winter Olympics in Italy sparks massive backlash: "This is a militia that kills"

Milan, Italy - A branch of the ICE will help with security for the Winter Olympics in Italy, they under-fire agency confirmed Tuesday, sparking anger and warnings they were not welcome.

Italian authorities responded furiously to suggestions that a branch of ICE will accompany the US delegation to the Winter Olympics. © Collage: REUTERS

In a statement overnight to AFP, ICE said: "At the Olympics, ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is supporting the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organisations."

It added: "All security operations remain under Italian authority."

It's not known whether the HSI has in the past been involved in the Olympics, or whether this is a first.

Reports had been circulating for days that the agency embroiled in a brutal and deadly assault on immigrant communities could be involved in US security measures for the February 6-22 Games in northern Italy.

According to the ICE website, the HSI investigates global threats, investigating the illegal movement of people, goods, money, contraband, weapons, and sensitive technology into, out of, and through the US.

ICE made clear its operations in Italy were separate from the immigration crackdown, which is being carried out by the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) department.

"Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries," it said.