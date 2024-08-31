NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by drunk driver in horror bike crash
Salem County, New Jersey - NHL athlete Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have died after they were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes.
The suspect, 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, had about four or five beers before getting behind the wheel, according to New Jersey State Police.
Higgins, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was attempting to pass two cards in front of him when he hit the brothers from behind on Thursday.
The tragedy came on the eve of their sister Katie's wedding to hockey player Devin Joyce, where Johnny and Matthew were set to serve as best men.
Johnny is survived by his wife Meredith and their two young children. His daughter, Noa, will be two years old on September 30, while his son, Johnny Edward, was born on February 22, 2024.
Both will now have to grow up without their father and uncle. Matthew is survived by his pregnant wife, Madeline, whom he wed in 2021.
The family broke their silence in a statement shared via Facebook.
"Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two uncles, two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans," their uncle Jim Gaudreau wrote.
"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers."
Higgins, who appeared in court on Friday, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree, per CNN.
