Louisiana makes shocking move on abortion pills in first-of-its-kind criminalization

Washington DC - Republican lawmakers in Louisiana gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would criminalize possession of abortion pills without a prescription.

The legislation, passed 29-7 by the state senate and 64-29 in the state house, is the first in the country to classify the drugs as controlled and dangerous substances.

It is expected to be signed by Republican Governor Jeff Landry.

The bill, which comes as abortion rights are being hotly debated ahead of November's presidential election, reclassifies mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly used for abortions, as Schedule IV drugs – putting them on a par with Valium and Xanax.

Possession of the medication without a prescription would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Authorized medical practitioners would be exempt from prosecution, as would pregnant women if they had the medication for their own use.

Medication abortion accounted for 63% of abortions in the US last year, up from 53% in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the Louisiana law in a post on X on Tuesday after it was passed by the state House, calling it "absolutely unconscionable."