Supreme Court justices cast doubt on abortion pill restrictions

Washington DC - The Supreme Court appeared poised on Tuesday to reject restrictions imposed by a lower court on an abortion pill widely used in the United States to terminate pregnancies.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside as the nation's highest court heard its first significant abortion case since the justices overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nearly two years ago.

A majority on the conservative-dominated court appeared skeptical during 90 minutes of oral arguments about the legal standing of the anti-abortion groups and doctors who brought the case against the abortion pill mifepristone.

The abortion opponents are seeking to restrict access to mifepristone, claiming it is unsafe, and anti-abortion doctors are being forced to violate their conscience by intervening on patients who suffer complications from using the abortion pill.

"These are life-threatening situations in which the choice for a doctor is either to scrub out and try to find someone else, or to treat the woman who's hemorrhaging," said Erin Hawley, a senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom representing the anti-abortion groups.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the administration of President Joe Biden, countered that such a scenario was "remote" and abortion opponents are unable to "identify a specific doctor who faces imminent harm."

"They have said that they fear that there might be some emergency room doctor somewhere, someday, who might be presented with some woman who is suffering an incredibly rare complication and that the doctor might have to provide treatment," Prelogar said.

A conservative District Court judge in Texas, an appointee of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, issued a ruling last year that would have banned mifepristone, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000.

An appeals court overturned the outright ban because the statute of limitations on challenging the FDA's approval had expired but imposed restrictions on access to the drug.

The conservative appeals court reduced the period during which mifepristone can be used from 10 weeks of pregnancy to seven weeks, blocked it from being delivered by mail, and required the pill to be prescribed and administered by a doctor.