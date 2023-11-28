Amazon debuts new AI chatbot for businesses

Seattle, Washington - Amazon on Tuesday released its own AI chatbot intended for businesses, about one year after ChatGPT took the world by storm.

Amazon has unveiled its own AI chatbot known as Q. © Noah Berger / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Q will be available only to Amazon's AWS cloud computing customers and will be in direct competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT as well as Google's Bard and Microsoft's copilots that also run on OpenAI's technology.

Chatbots targeted at businesses have become the main battleground for generative AI, a year after ChatGPT wowed the world with its ability to churn out expert and human-like content instantaneously.

Costing $20 monthly per user, Amazon Q will perform a variety of tasks, including summarizing uploaded documents and answering questions about specific data sitting on a company’s servers.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy plugged Amazon Q as a more secure version of an AI chatbot in which access to content will be more closely controlled.

This was designed to reassure companies that have been put off by the technology's tendency to churn out incorrect or inappropriate answers, sometimes called hallucinations.

"If a user doesn't have permission to access certain data without Amazon Q, they can't access it using Amazon Q either," Jassy said in a post on X.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky insisted that cloud customers using Q could also limit their chatbots to a very limited and predetermined source of data.