Updates to Google's AI chatbot raise new personal data privacy concerns

San Francisco, United States - On Tuesday, Google said that it had integrated Gmail, YouTube, and other tools into its Bard chatbot as the tech giants keep trying to persuade users that generative AI is more useful than dangerous.

Search engine juggernaut Google has been discreetly developing AI technology for years but was still caught off guard when OpenAI teamed up with Microsoft late last year to release ChatGPT.



Google then raced out its own Bard chatbot earlier this year, making it available in more than 40 languages and overcoming data privacy concerns from regulators.

The company said that its beefed-up chatbot would allow users to carry out new tasks, such as summarizing a confusing string of emails into its main points or tapping into Google Maps to find the best way to a holiday destination.

The company said that these so-called Bard Extensions would also be available to retrieve key points from content across Google Docs and Google Drive, including PDFs.

These new features are designed to help identify incorrect answers with a new button and compare Bard output with the results of a Google search query on the same topic, flagging discrepancies.

Bard's new capabilities closely match offerings from Microsoft that infuse its Office 365 apps with AI features, though those come at an extra cost to customers and are not available through the Bing chatbot.

