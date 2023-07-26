Tech giants form AI supergroup to step up safety

San Francisco, California – Four US leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) announced Wednesday the formation of an industry group devoted to addressing risks that cutting edge versions of the technology may pose.

Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI have formed the Frontier Model Forum, which seeks to minimize AI risks and support industry standards. © IMAGO / Christian Ohde

Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said the newly created Frontier Model Forum will draw on the expertise of its members to minimize AI risks and support industry standards.

The companies pledged to share best practices with each other, lawmakers, and researchers.

"Frontier" models refer to nascent, large-scale machine-learning platforms that take AI to new levels of sophistication – and also have capabilities that could be dangerous.

"Companies creating AI technology have a responsibility to ensure that it is safe, secure, and remains under human control," Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement.

"This initiative is a vital step to bring the tech sector together in advancing AI responsibly and tackling the challenges so that it benefits all of humanity."