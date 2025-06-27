Celebs take over Venice as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez finally tie the knot

Venice, Italy - Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez said "I do" on Friday at a sumptuous ceremony with the rich and famous on an island in Venice's lagoon, out of the sight and sound of protesters.

The boat Moa (r.) transporting Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos is escorted on the Grand Canal on his wedding day in Venice on Friday.
The boat Moa (r.) transporting Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos is escorted on the Grand Canal on his wedding day in Venice on Friday.  © STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

"This city seems impossible! It can't exist and yet, here it is!" an enchanted Bezos told a La Repubblica journalist Thursday, who got close to the magnate as he whizzed around the canals by boat.

But Venice protesters had a different view, wondering how long the city can endure.

While the billionaires party, activists say the fragile city is sinking, overrun by tourists, and a victim of depopulation as locals, unable to pay soaring rent,s are forced out.

Amazon makes big changes to police access of Ring camera videos
Amazon seemingly caves to Trump after row over tariff transparency
"No Kings, No Bezos" read a sign in green neon projected on the St Mark's Campanile tower on Thursday night.

Bezos and Sanchez, a former news anchor and entertainment reporter, celebrated their nuptials with guests including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and the recently single Orlando Bloom.

The tech magnate (61) and Sanchez (55) are staying at the Aman hotel, a luxury 16th-century palazzo on the Grand Canal with a view of the Rialto bridge. Other A-list guests are staying at the Gritti Palace and the St. Regis.

The couple exchanged vows at a black-tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore Friday afternoon, according to Italian media reports.

The wedding is thought to have taken place in a vast open-air amphitheatre on the island, which sits across from Venice's iconic St Mark's Square.

The newlyweds were to be serenaded by Matteo Bocelli, son of the famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, reports said.

Sisters Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian (r.) leave the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on Friday.
Sisters Kim Kardashian (l.) and Khloé Kardashian (r.) leave the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on Friday.  © ANDREA PATTARO / AFP
Younger generation Kardashian-Jenner siblings Kylie Jenner (r.) and her model sister Kendall Jenner (l.) were also in attendance for the big day.
Younger generation Kardashian-Jenner siblings Kylie Jenner (r.) and her model sister Kendall Jenner (l.) were also in attendance for the big day.  © ANDREA PATTARO / AFP
Businessman Jared Kushner (l.) and his wife Ivanka Trump (r.) leave the St Regis Hotel, also on their way to the wedding festivities.
Businessman Jared Kushner (l.) and his wife Ivanka Trump (r.) leave the St Regis Hotel, also on their way to the wedding festivities.  © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
Journalist Gayle King (l.) and her bestie TV host Oprah Winfrey (c.) leave the Gritti Palace Hotel to attend the wedding.
Journalist Gayle King (l.) and her bestie TV host Oprah Winfrey (c.) leave the Gritti Palace Hotel to attend the wedding.  © ANDREA PATTARO / AFP
Singer Usher Raymond IVl (l.) and US football player Tom Brady (r.) were also looking sharp at the Amazon mogul's lavish event.
Singer Usher Raymond IVl (l.) and US football player Tom Brady (r.) were also looking sharp at the Amazon mogul's lavish event.  © STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

Michelin-starred chef Fabrizio Mellino prepared the wedding dinner, while the cake was made by French pastry chef Cedric Grolet, the Corriere della Sera said.

Sanchez is alleged to have prepared 27 outfits to wear during the festivities.

Cover photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

