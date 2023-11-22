OpenAI drama takes another turn as Sam Altman announces dramatic return

San Francisco, California - The OpenAI saga has come full circle after the tech company announced its co-founder Sam Altman will return as CEO, just days after he was fired by the board.

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman will return as CEO of the company, just days after being fired by the board. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo," it said in a post on X.



OpenAI's board shockingly announced the firing of Altman last week for reasons that remain unclear, with Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella revealing soon after he was hiring Altman to run a new artificial intelligence research team.

But in the fast-moving sequence of events, Altman said Tuesday he had the support of Nadella for his return as OpenAI's CEO, in the latest twist of a high-profile power struggle.

"With the new board and w satya's support, i'm looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with (Microsoft)," he wrote on X.